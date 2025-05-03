Hispanics, the driving force behind the US economy

Published by Israel Duro 3 de mayo, 2025

Hispanics continue to steadily emerge as the driving force behind the United States' growth. Report after report confirms their rising leadership across several key socioeconomic indicators. Latinos now represent nearly 15% of the national GDP, contributing $4.1 trillion, and for yet another year, they are the ethnic group experiencing the highest demographic growth. Additionally, Hispanic homeownership has reached an all-time high, and the wealth of this community has seen a historic increase in recent years.

A study from California Presbyterian University and the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture of the University of California found that in 2023, Hispanic GDP accounted for $4.1 trillion, or 14.79% of the national GDP. This figure positions it as the fifth-largest economy in the world, behind only the United States ($27.72 trillion), China, Germany, and Japan. In other words, it surpasses the economies of France, Italy, and India.

Latin America's GDP, the third fastest growing in the world

In addition, the analysis highlights another key point: "While impressive in size, U.S. Latino GDP is especially remarkable for its rapid growth. Among the ten largest global GDPs, U.S. Latino GDP was the third fastest growing between 2010 and 2023. During this period, Latino real GDP grew 2.7 times faster than non-Latino GDP." Only China and India experienced stronger growth globally during this time. The 4.4 percentage points of growth in U.S. Latino GDP during this period is double the national growth rate, which stood at 2.2%.

Latino consumers have also become a key driver of the national economy. In 2023, Hispanic consumption reached $2.7 trillion. According to the researchers, this means that Latinos "represent a consumer market 20% larger than the entire economy of Italy and 24% larger than Brazil." From 2010 to 2023, Latino real consumption grew 2.6 times faster than that of non-Latinos, fueled by rapid income growth within the Latino community.

Wage gap cut in half in a decade

In fact, Latinos' real wage earnings grew by 61.5%, while non-Latinos' earnings increased by only 21.4%. In other words, during this period, Hispanic incomes grew 2.9 times faster than those of non-Latinos. According to the annual State of Hispanic Wealth 2025 report, the wealth gap between ethnic groups has significantly narrowed, shrinking from 11% to 5% between 2013 and 2023.

This data is closely linked to the key socioeconomic factors that highlight the growing influence of Hispanics in the country:

"The Latino income growth premium naturally stems from their rapidly rising educational attainment and strong labor market participation. Between 2010 and 2023, the number of people earning a bachelor's degree grew 3.1 times faster among Latinos than among non-Latinos. In 2023, Latinos were 6.7 percentage points more likely to be actively working or looking for work than their non-Latino counterparts. This Latino labor force participation premium is at an all-time high. Taken together, these patterns underscore the fact that Latinos are the engines of economic growth in the U.S."

The number of Hispanic homeowners has reached a historic high

Another key indicator to consider is the rising number of Hispanics owning homes, which has surged over the past decade. According to a study by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals:

"More Hispanics own a home than ever before. In 2024, Hispanics reached a record 9.8 million households, with 238,000 new Hispanic homeowners last year alone. This represents the largest annual increase among racial/ethnic groups for the second consecutive year, accounting for one-third (35%) of the total growth in homeownership nationwide, a significant achievement for the Hispanic community.