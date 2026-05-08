Leo XIV: A year of reconciliation, serenity and prudence... until he ran into Trump

Published by Israel Duro 8 de mayo, 2026

The first year of Leo XIV's papacy corresponded to Robert Prevost's own character, to quiet and systematic work that was intense, but also clear and forceful in the defense of gospel values. This was overshadowed and almost shoved to the background by Donald Trump's vociferous attacks against the pope over the Iran war.

This is what has remained top of mind for the masses, thanks to the media sway of both leaders and Trump's ability to make noise, which is not one of Leo XIV's strengths.

As head of the church, Leo XIV again made calls for an end to hostilities in Iran. Trump, who had previously been the target of the pope's criticism for his harsh immigration policy, and who is opposed by American bishops on this issue, ended up exploding loudly and repeatedly after a very long and very harsh first post on Truth Social, in which he accused Prevost of being "weak on crime" and meeting with leftist sympathizers:

https://twitter.com/TrumpTruthOnX/status/2043497078610100571

"Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!" Trump wrote.

"I am not a politician"

This sentiment was echoed by the administration's inner circle, including Catholic Vice President J.D. Vance, albeit in a more conciliatory tone. The pope, without seeking a clash, did not back down and maintained his position, making it clear that it is the church's position.

"I am not a politician," the pope told reporters aboard the papal plane as they headed to Algeria for the pontiff's first visit to Africa. "I have no intention to debate with (Trump). The message is the same: to promote peace."

The visit of Marco Rubio to the Vatican to meet Leo XIV in a "cordial" atmosphere seems to have closed this chapter, also after statements from the pope clarified his position on immigration and borders. Nevertheless, the damage to Trump among Catholic voters may be a hindrance with the midterm election around the corner.

Leo XIV clear on LGBT movement and immigration

One of the things that has helped Leo XIV to smooth over thorny issues is his clarity. In contrast to the political and calculated ambiguity of Francisco on issues such as immigration and the LGBT movement, Leo XIV has been clear:

"The Holy See has already spoken with the German bishops. The Holy See has made it clear that we do not agree with the formalized blessing of couples, in this case homosexual couples, as you ask, or couples in irregular situations, beyond what Pope Francis allowed when he said that all people receive blessings," he said.

On immigration:

"I personally believe that a state has the right to set rules for its borders. I don't say that everyone should just come in, without order, creating situations that are sometimes more unjust in the place where they arrive than what they have left," he said.

"Faced with the understandable tendency to emigrate, which can lead one to believe that a better future can be found more easily elsewhere, I invite you, above all, to respond with an ardent desire to serve your country," the pope added, recognizing that the structural problems in countries such as war, violence, corruption, poverty, "generate migratory crises."

Important changes in American bishops with a shift towards "missionary" prelates

Regarding his native country, Leo XIV has also shown signs of Vatican diplomacy in a discreet manner, admitting the resignation of cardinals more distant from his postulates who, like Dolan, could have continued at the head of their archdioceses for a little longer, and replacing them with more "missionary" candidates.

As far as the Catholic Church itself is concerned, Leo XIV has been characterized by a return to papal protocols and symbols that Francis always rejected. In addition, he has returned to standardizing the liturgy, and seeks a rapprochement with conservatives, while not changing course toward a church that is more synodal and focused on new challenges.

Moreover, Leo XIV wanted greater contact with the cardinals, convening an extraordinary consistory of purpurates a few months after the conclave. It was attended by around 170, and they were the ones who freely determined the topics they wanted to discuss to mark the future of the church.

Three apostolic journeys in his first year

In this period, Leo XIV made three official trips outside the Vatican. He visited Turkey and Lebanon to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea and in fulfillment of a commitment already made by Francis.

The second was a big surprise, and much closer: Monaco, which had never before been trodden by the shoes of a pope. The third and last was to Africa, following in the footsteps of St. Augustine (not to forget that Prevost is an Augustinian).

In short, Pope Leo XIV's first year was in many ways prudent and conciliatory, but when he speaks out, he is clear and forceful, fully aware of what he is saying. For this reason, he is always seen as a pope with a plan when he addresses the world, breaking from the sympathetic improvisations of his predecessor.