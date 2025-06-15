Attack on ICE facility in Portland leaves 4 agents injured

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de junio, 2025

Four police officers were injured Saturday night during a violent riot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon. A mob threw fireworks, rocks, and smoke grenades at law enforcement, smashed windows and forced their way into the building, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed.

Escalating aggressions and DHS warnings

Authorities were able to regain control, but the incident marks a new escalation of violence against officers. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin denounced that aggressions against officers have increased by 413% and warned that "we won’t sit idly by and watch these cowards."

According to McLaughlin, Secretary Kristi Noem backed the agents and warned that those who assault them will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. "ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she assured.

Unlawful assembly and medical emergency The Portland Police Bureau declared the rally unlawful shortly after 6:30 p.m. and announced possible crowd control measures. Minutes later, a medical emergency was reported inside the building, and police asked protesters to clear the entrance to allow medical personnel inside.

Leaks and threat on social networks.

The attack came amid allegations that ICE agents' personal information was being leaked on social media. DHS responded by reaffirming its commitment to immigration enforcement.

"We will NOT be deterred by rioters’ intimidation and threats,," DHS warned in an official release. "The violent targeting of law enforcement in Portland, OR by lawless rioters is despicable, and its leaders must call for it to end."

The federal government has made it clear that it will not tolerate attacks on its law enforcement and will redouble efforts to ensure the safety of law enforcement across the country.