More than 200 new Rite Aid branches set to close amid bankruptcy

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de junio, 2025

More than 200 Rite Aid stores will close as part of the bankruptcy proceedings of the retail pharmacy chain, according to court documents filed days ago and made public by the media. This would be the fifth and sixth round of closures, which have affected hundreds of other similar establishments in 14 states.

Although the closure may not be imminent, since objections may be filed, among the branches that are on notice to stop operating are California with almost 100 locations, one in Connecticut and another 14 in Delaware.

Dozens of Rite Aid stores or pharmacies in several states such as Washington, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York or Maryland, among others, will also stop providing their services. Combined with previous batches, Rite Aid is said to be putting an end to more than 600 establishments with this announcement.

Click here for the full list.

The exact timeline for the closure of these stores has not been released, as it is pending court approval. However, local authorities in several affected communities have shared notices received from the retailer about impending closures.

What is Rite Aid?

Rite Aid is a drugstore chain based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was founded in 1962. It was formerly one of the largest drugstore chains in the country before facing financial difficulties and a subsequent bankruptcy filing in 2023.

The franchise offers a variety of products including prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, health and wellness items and other retail products such as groceries and liquor.

Rite Aid has faced financial difficulties, including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2023, which resulted in the closure of many stores. However, they continue to operate under new ownership and are focused on restructuring.