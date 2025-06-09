Las Vegas: Shooting near the Bellagio leaves two people dead

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de junio, 2025

A shooting that occurred in an apartment area in Las Vegas (Nevada) has left two dead. Emergency services responded immediately, but could only certify the death of the victims.

The incident occurred in an apartment block on the Las Vegas Strip, near the iconic Bellagio fountains, official sources said.

"We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area," said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Specifically, two officers on patrol in the area heard the sounds of gunshots and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found two people shot, but could do nothing to save their lives.

Subsequently, the LVMPD issued a communique explaining that "a possible suspect had been identified" and that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.