Man allegedly sent threats to Trump to frame Mexican immigrant and trigger his deportation

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de junio, 2025

Authorities in Milwaukee charged a man with framing an illegal immigrant for making death threats against President Donald Trump with the intention of having authorities deport him.

According to the indictment, Demetric Scott admitted to writing the letters, and said he did not intend to attack the president, but to provoke the arrest of Ramon Morales-Reyes so that he could not testify against him in a robbery case.

Investigators indicated that during an interview with translation, Morales-Reyes denied knowing English, and said only Scott had a motive to harm him. Apparently, Morales-Reyes was the victim of an aggravated assault and robbery committed by Scott.

Authorities explained that when asked what was going through his head at the time he wrote the letters, the defendant responded, "Freedom." The defendant stated that there were a total of five sealed envelopes with letters inside.

"The defendant stated that he knew that including a threat to President Trump in the letters would mean that Secret Service would have to get involved and law enforcement would definitely go to Morales-Reyes house. The defendant stated that making the threat to President Trump would mean that law enforcement probably would do a lot more investigating," the indictment specified.