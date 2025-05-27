Texas: Storms left more than 100,000 people without power in Houston

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de mayo, 2025

The severe storm that hit Houston and its metropolitan area caused power outages that affected hundreds of thousands of residents.

Specifically, more than 180,000 customers were without power, according to recorded website poweroutage.us. As of 4:30 AM, 100,949 people remained without power to their homes.

Throughout the early morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Houston and nearby locations, including, but not limited to, The Woodlands, Atascocita, League City, Galveston, Pasadena, Baytown and Texas City.

Regarding counties, more than a fortnight will be adversely affected by the storm, including Liberty, Harris and Wharton counties.

Storm warnings will remain in effect throughout all of Tuesday morning. They will move to locations near the coast as the hours progress.

Apart from power outages, the storm damaged various urban real estate and several homes, as reported by authorities.

Regarding roads, emergency services asked residents to not to travel on flooded roads to avoid endangering their physical integrity.