An unknown DNA and the new family plea: This is what is known about Nancy Guthrie's abduction

The investigation into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, mother of television anchorwoman Savannah Guthrie, recorded new developments after the discovery of male DNA on gloves linked to the suspect, while the family launched a new emotional public appeal for her release.

The case, now more than two weeks old with no arrests, has become one of the most closely watched criminal investigations in the United States, involving the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Unknown DNA emerges as key evidence

The FBI confirmed Feb. 15 that gloves found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home contain DNA from an unidentified man.

According to authorities, the gloves match those worn by the masked individual caught on the home's doorbell camera in the early morning of the abduction, which occurred on Feb. 1 in Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona.

The genetic profile will be entered into criminal databases in an attempt to identify the suspect.

This finding represents one of the most important physical clues since the investigation began.

New family plea: "It's never too late"

In a video posted Sunday, Savannah Guthrie directed a direct message to the abductor:

"It's never too late to do the right thing."

The journalist, known for her work on the "Today" program, reiterated that the family remains hopeful of finding her 84-year-old mother alive.

So far, the FBI has indicated that there is no confirmed communication between the family and the alleged kidnappers.

What happened the night of the kidnapping

The chronology reconstructed by investigators indicates a kidnapping carefully executed:

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after returning home.

At 1:47 a.m., the doorbell camera was disabled.

Shortly thereafter, her pacemaker lost connection with her phone, indicating she was no longer inside the dwelling.

The next day, relatives found the house with signs of violence, including blood confirmed as belonging to the victim.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a ski mask, gloves and backpack approaching the home shortly before his disappearance.

Ransom note and demands in cryptocurrencies Days after the abduction, several media outlets received messages attributed to the kidnapper demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin as ransom, although authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity of these demands.



The family has publicly expressed its willingness to negotiate, but has requested proof that Nancy Guthrie is still alive.

Raids, interrogations and thousands of leads

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reported that the investigation has generated more than 32,000 leads.

Recent actions include:

Search of homes near the abduction site.

Interrogation of several people, subsequently released.

Seizure and inspection of a Range Rover potentially linked to the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Lack of videos hinders the investigation.

Despite the proliferation of security cameras in many communities, neighborhood design has made it difficult to obtain useful footage.

According to the records, there are several factors that complicate investigation, and include homes located far from the street, nighttime lighting restrictions, cameras without active subscriptions to store recordings, and vegetation that blocks visibility. For all these reasons, experts noted that these conditions significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining clear visual evidence.

National impact and public pressure

The case has garnered national attention, in part because of Savannah Guthrie's public profile and the circumstances of the abduction.

Her home has become the epicenter of an intense media coverage, as neighbors and authorities continue the search.

However, more than two weeks after the kidnapping, there have been no arrests, the victim remains missing, unidentified DNA is now the main forensic lead and the FBI continues to comb through genetic and digital evidence.

Authorities have reiterated that the case remains active and that they continue to pursue multiple lines of investigation.