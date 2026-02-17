US and Hungary strengthen partnership with nuclear cooperation agreement
The pact builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2025, which opened negotiations for cooperation between the two countries' civilian nuclear industries.
The United States and Hungary signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement Monday, in a ceremony led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The ceremony took place in an atmosphere of marked political harmony between the two governments.
Rubio stated that the bilateral relationship is exceptionally close and linked it directly to the relationship between President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Message of alignment between the two governments
During his remarks alongside Orbán, Rubio noted that Hungary's success is directly connected to that of the United States. "Your success is our success," he declared on the sidelines of the official event.
The secretary of state added that, should Hungary ever face financial difficulties, impediments to growth or threats to its national stability, President Trump would be "very interested" in finding ways to help.
What the nuclear deal includes
The pact is based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2025, which opened negotiations for cooperation between the two countries' civilian nuclear industries. The framework provides for the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) and spent nuclear fuel management.
Until now, Hungary has relied on Russian technology and fuel to operate its power plants. With this agreement, it will for the first time purchase nuclear fuel from U.S. suppliers, and Holtec International will support spent fuel management.
Trump's endorsement of Orbán
Trump emphasized that Orbán is working to protect Hungary, grow its economy, create jobs, promote trade, curb illegal immigration and ensure law and order, noting that this approach coincides with his own agenda in the United States.
In the same message, Trump argued that relations between the U.S. and Hungary have reached new levels of cooperation and achievement under his administration, and attributed that progress in large part to the Hungarian prime minister's leadership.
The president recalled that he was proud to endorse Orbán in his 2022 re-election bid and said he is doing so again. He added that he considers him a "true friend" and a "winner," reiterating his full support for his candidacy to continue leading the Hungarian government.