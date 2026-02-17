US and Hungary strengthen partnership with nuclear cooperation agreement

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de febrero, 2026

The United States and Hungary signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement Monday, in a ceremony led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The ceremony took place in an atmosphere of marked political harmony between the two governments.

Rubio stated that the bilateral relationship is exceptionally close and linked it directly to the relationship between President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Message of alignment between the two governments

During his remarks alongside Orbán, Rubio noted that Hungary's success is directly connected to that of the United States. "Your success is our success," he declared on the sidelines of the official event.

The secretary of state added that, should Hungary ever face financial difficulties, impediments to growth or threats to its national stability, President Trump would be "very interested" in finding ways to help.

What the nuclear deal includes

The pact is based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2025, which opened negotiations for cooperation between the two countries' civilian nuclear industries. The framework provides for the development of small modular reactors (SMRs) and spent nuclear fuel management.

Until now, Hungary has relied on Russian technology and fuel to operate its power plants. With this agreement, it will for the first time purchase nuclear fuel from U.S. suppliers, and Holtec International will support spent fuel management.