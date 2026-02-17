Trump denounces 'ecological disaster' on the Potomac River and blames Maryland's Democratic governor

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump denounced an "ecological disaster" in the Potomac River following a large waste spill. The president expressed himself on social media, criticizing Maryland Governor Wes Moore. In addition, he announced that he had instructed federal authorities to "protect the Potomac, the water supply in the capital region and our precious national resources in our nation's capital."

The contamination episode in the Potomac began on January 19, when a key section of the sewer system that transports wastewater to a Washington, D.C. treatment plant collapsed. The failure affected the Potomac Interceptor, a more than 60-year-old trunk pipeline that carries about 60 million gallons of sewage a day from Virginia and Maryland to the Blue Plains plant.

In the first few weeks, it is estimated that more than243 million gallons of sewage reached the river. According to officials, repair work will continue throughout 2026. These include a water flow stabilization program and, later, an environmental restoration of the affected river and channel, the duration and costs of which are not yet fully defined.

In mid-February, authorities discovered that the disaster was far larger than they had thought. It turns out the inside of the central pipe was blocked by large rocks, sediment, and tons of solid waste that still needed to be removed.

"Incompetence of the local administration"

Trump expressed himself on his Truth Social account, denouncing "an ecological disaster of major proportions," a product of "incompetent local and state management of essential waste management systems."

The president directed the attack against Governor Moore, since the collapse stretch is in Maryland and much of the sewer system involved runs through his territory.

"It is clear Local Authorities cannot adequately handle this calamity. Therefore, I am directing Federal Authorities to immediately provide all necessary Management, Direction, and Coordination to protect the Potomac, the Water Supply in the Capital Region, and our treasured National Resources in our Nation's Capital City," the president wrote.

"While State and Local Authorities have failed to request needed Emergency Help, I cannot allow incompetent Local 'Leadership' to turn the River in the Heart of Washington into a Disaster Zone. As we saw in the Palisades, the Democrat War on Merit has real consequences," he added.

As for the importance of the Potomac River, it runs through the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region, home to millions of people, and serves critical functions. In addition to being a famous spot for recreational activities such as fishing, boating and river tourism, it is a central part of the regional ecosystem and a strategic water resource.

Although authorities claim that the drinking water supply was not directly affected, the spill threatens the river's wildlife and environmental quality in the long term.