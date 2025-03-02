Planned Parenthood under pressure: panic over Trump's cuts and scrutiny from the left-wing media

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de marzo, 2025

The multinational abortion organization Planned Parenthood is in a precarious situation. Targeted by Donald Trump since his first term—which it barely survived—the abortion organization now faces a significant loss of federal funding with his return to the White House. At the same time, it has become vulnerable to criticism from the left, with allegations of misconduct involving its treatment of workers and patients, as well as accusations of misusing public funds to support Democratic politicians who could secure future financial aid.

One of the biggest blows to Planned Parenthood came from an unlikely source—The New York Times, a media outlet not typically seen as pro-life. With a damning headline alone, the world’s leading private abortion provider was left in turmoil: "Sloppy Care and Tired Staff: Planned Parenthood in Crisis."

The subtitle cuts even deeper, making it clear that the most favorable label Planned Parenthood’s leadership could hope for was the euphemistic "health care provider": "The health care provider of last resort is working to shore up affiliated clinics that are in dire financial straits. Patients report failed abortions, misplaced IUDs, and inadequately trained staff."

Planned Parenthood's accounts, on the wire over the Pill and Dobbs

The report sheds light on a topic previously overlooked by left-wing media—the financial reality of the abortion giant. It examines both the state of its accounts and the true sources and allocation of its funding.

Even before facing the impact of Trump’s federal funding cuts, Planned Parenthood’s financial situation was already precarious. In the 1990s, the organization served five million patients annually across 900 clinics nationwide. However, the latest data shows a sharp decline, with just 2.1 million patients and around 600 centers remaining.

This decline is largely due to the widespread availability of the abortion pill, including mail-order distribution, which has become the most common method for Americans seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood’s revenues have also taken a significant hit following the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling. With abortion no longer recognized as a constitutional right, many Republican-led states have enacted laws restricting the procedure, as well as the companies and doctors who perform it.

So far, Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas have blocked Planned Parenthood clinics from receiving Medicaid reimbursements, which are crucial for the organization’s revenue. Even more concerning for the abortion provider is that a pending Supreme Court case could pave the way for other states to implement similar restrictions.

Planned Parenthood's political battle with public money

During his first term, Trump denied abortion providers access to federal family planning funds allocated under Title X. Given that the president has publicly expressed regret for not completely defunding Planned Parenthood and his requests—along with those of Vice President Vance—during the campaign, it is highly likely he will make a similar move again. This could create an additional shortfall of around $60 million for the organization’s clinics.

The organization is well aware of its precarious situation and the significance of the political battle for its survival. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that, according to The New York Times, Planned Parenthood spent over $40 million last year alone to finance pro-abortion candidates' campaigns. Additionally, this figure does not include the expenses incurred in legal battles against states that impose restrictions on what they refer to as "the right to abortion."

Lawsuits against the abortion organization are piling up in the courts

This is not the only legal challenge facing the organization. Investigations by The New York Times reveal that malpractice lawsuits are accumulating in the courts, further jeopardizing their finances as they claim millions of dollars. According to former employees, the situation is expected to worsen due to the conditions of many clinics, which reportedly "beg" the parent company for medical supplies, with several facilities requiring significant renovations to continue operating safely.

In addition to these issues, complaints from current and former employees reveal a troubling work environment characterized by abysmally low salaries, delayed payments, and instances of employees being fired for requesting maternity leave or for questioning clinical practices and reporting discrimination. Many describe the corporate culture as "chaotic" and "toxic."

Additionally, management's pressure to boost patient volume has intensified, leading to high levels of stress that result in increased sick leave and employee resignations. Consequently, low-skilled or inexperienced staff are being hired, which has led to a rise in errors related to drug administration and procedures. There are even allegations that, in several states, unqualified personnel have been tasked with drawing blood or monitoring patients' vital signs.

Victims of malpractice and treatment errors

Patients are paying the price for this situation, as highlighted by several cases reported by The New York Times. One such example is Nakara Alston, a mother of two girls who found out she was pregnant just weeks after breaking up with her boyfriend. In her desperation, she sought an abortion at Planned Parenthood and ended up living in a homeless shelter with her daughters.

However, weeks after the procedure, Alston continued to experience bleeding and severe pain until a pregnancy test came back positive. When she returned to the abortion clinic, the staff reassured her that they had seen the aborted fetus and advised her not to worry. However, when she went to the emergency room, doctors discovered that the fetus was still in her uterus. Twelve weeks later, Alston delivered a baby who sadly died at birth.

"Wrong room, wrong patient"

Several former employees have also reported that staff errors were common, resulting in treatment mix-ups for patients visiting the clinics. "In some cases, it was the patients themselves who noticed the error. For example, they would ask, 'Why am I in a room with an ultrasound and a sedated nurse for a Pap smear?' or a nurse would come in and say, 'Wrong room, wrong patient,' said Grace Larson, a former Planned Parenthood nurse in Minnesota.

The entire situation has placed the international abortion provider in a position where its very survival is at stake. It remains to be seen whether it will manage to escape, as it did during Trump’s previous term, or if the final blow will come from the left.