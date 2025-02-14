VIDEO: Humpback whale swallows canoeist and then spits him out

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

A 24-year-old Venezuelan man named Adrián Simancas was swallowed by a humpback whale while kayaking in the waters of the Strait of Magellan in Chile, and luckily lived to tell the tale.

Simancas told different media outlets that he thought he had died, and initially he did not know what was happening, as the whale took him by surprise in seconds.

"I felt like a blow from behind, between something lifting me up and sucking me in at the same time. It was like the feeling when you get hit by a wave, but too strong," he said.

This terrible experience not only remained in the memory of Adrián and his father, a professional rescuer who accompanied him at the time of the incident, but was also recorded in a video that has gone viral around the world: