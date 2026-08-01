Trump orders a total destruction offensive against Iran after authorizing massive airstrikes this weekend

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 31 de julio, 2026

In a clear message of resolve in the face of Tehran's provocations, President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Armed Forces to prepare for a new wave of military attacks against Iran.

The offensive, which according to U.S. officials could begin as early as this weekend and last for several days, aims to break the Islamic regime's resistance and force it to the negotiating table on Washington's terms.

The decision was ratified during a televised cabinet meeting held at the Camp David residential complex. After evaluating the contingency plans presented by the military leadership, Trump emphasized that diplomacy will not bear fruit without the application of forceful military pressure that impedes the adversary's ability to respond.

The regime's diplomacy under Washington's scrutiny

The announcement of the new airstrikes comes at a critical juncture, just as the conflict enters its sixth month. The escalation follows a recent surprise attack launched by forces allied with Iran against U.S. positions in Jordan, which triggered a response from the Pentagon midweek.

From Camp David, the president openly accused Iranian diplomats of acting in bad faith and breaking previous commitments. "Well, they always want to talk, but they break their word very often," Trump declared during the televised meeting, adding emphatically: "All they do is make me angry."

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed the administration's support for the military containment measures it adopted. "As President Trump said today at his Cabinet meeting, the United States will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch," the official stated.

Strategic objectives and control of the Strait of Hormuz

Among the operational options analyzed by military command is a plan for intensive airstrikes designed to weaken the regime's missile arsenal.

Intelligence sources noted that one of the priority targets is the mountainous enclave of Pickaxe Mountain, where intelligence reports indicate the presence of centrifuges for uranium processing.

Although the enrichment facilities sustained significant damage in past operations, the administration maintains that the nuclear threat will only be neutralized when the regime permanently abandons its nuclear ambitions and relinquishes operational control over the navigable waterway of the Strait of Hormuz.

For its part, Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened to resume military action following recent U.S. retaliatory strikes, while analysts note that the theocratic leadership seeks to delay talks by banking on political fatigue in Washington.