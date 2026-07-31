State Department to issue 250,000 new passports featuring Trump's image

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de julio, 2026

On Wednesday, the Department of State announced the expansion of the "Patriot Passport" program, the commemorative edition of the U.S. passport created to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The measure will allow more citizens to obtain this special document through events organized at the country's 27 regional passport agencies. According to the Department of State, 250,000 additional passports will be issued to meet the demand seen since its launch.

According to the State Department, the 'Patriot Passport' will be available during special events organized at participating passport agencies, where citizens can apply for this commemorative edition, which will remain in limited supply.

"Since its release in celebration of 250 years of American independence, the commemorative passport has generated extraordinary public interest. The Department of State is responding by expanding access so Americans across the country can obtain this unique and special document. The Department is hosting application events at passport agencies and centers for patriots all across our nation," reads a press release published by the State Department.

As for the design, the cover features the famous painting of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. The back cover features President Donald Trump surrounded by text from the Declaration of Independence and the American flag. Below that, his recognizable signature appears in gold.

The passports are part of the celebration organized by the U.S. 250th Anniversary Commission, a nonpartisan organization authorized by Congress in 2016 and tasked with organizing the commemoration of the country's 250th anniversary of independence.