Trump scores another victory: His nominees for key public health positions move forward in the Senate

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de julio, 2026

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee advanced on Thursday, with a final vote of 12 in favor and 10 against, the nomination of Erica Schwartz to become the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as that of Sean Kaufman to head the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), following a final vote of 12 in favor and 11 against. The Senate's decision represents a victory for President Donald Trump, given that Schwartz and Kaufman are his top picks for these public health positions.

The chairman of the HELP Committee, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, stated that the persistent public health challenges facing the country underscore the importance of filling the leadership positions at both agencies. Although Cassidy had previously criticized Kaufman for his past comments questioning the use of the hepatitis B vaccine for newborns, he ultimately decided to support his nomination.

For his part, far-left Senator Bernie Sanders, the committee's top Democrat, said he was personally impressed with Schwartz, but announced that he will vote against her confirmation because he doubts she is willing to stand up to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when necessary. The committee had planned to hold the vote the previous week but postponed the process due to issues related to member attendance.

This development comes one day after the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Chuck Grassley, postponed a scheduled committee meeting to consider the nomination of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, after opposition from Republican Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn threatened to derail the confirmation process. Both made their support contingent on the Justice Department formally confirming in writing that it will permanently abandon a $1,776 million compensation fund, previously proposed for individuals who claim to have been victims of alleged "political manipulation" by the Justice Department.