Trump appeals ruling that characterized his lawsuit against the IRS as an attempt to manipulate the justice system

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 31 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump's administration filed an appeal on Friday against the decision by Florida federal judge Kathleen Williams, who harshly criticized the president's $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), arguing that the case was misused to promote an independent compensation program. The filing comes as Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, whom Trump nominated to lead the Department of Justice permanently, faces resistance in the Senate from Republicans Thom Tillis and John Cornyn.

The lawsuit led the Department of Justice to propose a $1.8 billion fund to counter the government's alleged "political exploitation" as part of a settlement. That settlement also included a provision preventing the federal government from investigating or filing financial claims against Trump, his family members, or his companies in connection with pending tax matters. As detailed by NBC News, a spokesperson for Trump's legal team defended the lawsuit by stating that the IRS "erroneously allowed a dishonest and politically motivated employee to leak private and confidential information about President Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization" to the media, where it was subsequently "illegally disseminated to millions of people."

The appeal challenges a ruling issued earlier this month by Judge Williams, who concluded that Trump's lawsuit was effectively coordinated with his own administration and stated in his 56-page ruling that there was never an actual legal dispute between Trump and the federal government, a constitutional requirement for a federal court to hear a case. "In summary, the facts before this court demonstrate that there was never a genuine confrontation between the parties; there was never a case or controversy; and there was never any doubt as to who would prevail," Williams wrote.