Kamala Harris reemerges with three progressive proposals: Expand the Supreme Court, revisit the Electoral College, and grant statehood to Puerto Rico and DC

Published by Joaquín Núñez 31 de julio, 2026

Kamala Harris put forward three proposals looking ahead to 2028: re-examining the Electoral College, expanding the Supreme Court to 13 members, and making Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states. The former vice president made the remarks during the annual conference of the National Urban League, held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Harris, who is emerging as one of the leading candidates for the Democratic Party in 2028, focused her speech on a series of reforms that, in her view, the party should pursue in the coming years.

"We need to revisit the Electoral College. We need to revisit the point of expanding the court to 13 justices like we have 13 district courts. We need to revisit if they still want, statehood for Puerto Rico in DC," she said.

For years, these three proposals have been priorities of the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party, while Republicans have systematically opposed them, arguing that they would alter the country's institutional balance.

In addition, the former vice president harshly criticized Donald Trump for his foreign policy: "He is an isolationist with an an an supposed America First agenda who, because of his failure to understand America's role, imperfect though we may be, has accomplished two things. He has accomplished making America seem less reliable as a partner, and he has accomplished that America now has less authority than it ever did to weigh in on global."

"We have a president taking America into a war the people did not ask for, spending billions of dollars without paying attention to the people right here in America who are losing their health coverage every single day because of policies they are pushing to pay for a tax cut for the richest people in the country!" she added.

Regarding a possible presidential run in 2028, Harris said she had not made a decision and that she is focused on the midterm elections.

The former senator is one of the leading names being mentioned as a potential contender for the Democratic nomination in 2028. In addition to Harris, the other potential Democratic presidential candidates are as follows: Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania; JB Pritzker, governor of Illinois; Rahm Emanuel, former White House chief of staff under Barack Obama and former mayor of Chicago; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, member of the House of Representatives; Pete Buttigieg, former secretary of transportation; Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky; and Jon Ossoff, senator from Georgia.