Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de julio, 2026

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $58.6 billion contract for the production of Patriot interceptor missiles. The move aims to boost U.S. ammunition stocks as conflicts unfold in the Middle East (Iran) and Europe (Ukraine). The agreement will allow the U.S. Army to place orders for PAC-3 MSE missiles over the next seven years, subject to budget appropriations approved by Congress.

Patriot interceptor missiles serve as a defense system designed to destroy airborne threats before they reach their targets. Unlike offensive missiles, defensive missiles have a primary function: to protect military forces, critical infrastructure, and populated areas from air attacks.

Specifically, the missiles included in the agreement are the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) variant. This technology uses a direct-impact system known as "hit-to-kill," which destroys the threat by colliding with it at high speed, without relying on a traditional explosion.

According to reports by The Hill, prior to the war with Iran, the number of Patriot interceptors stood at 2,330. However, by April, that number had been reduced by more than half. Currently, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the arsenal is estimated at fewer than 1,000 units.

The award converts a one-year preliminary agreement, signed in April for $4.7 billion, into a seven-year procurement program covering fiscal years 2026 through 2032. This is the largest contract awarded to date for the production of Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles. The agreement establishes a seven-year contract under which the U.S. Army may place orders provided it has funds approved by Congress.

Regarding weapons production targets, Reuters reported that Pentagon negotiators have pressured major contractors to accelerate production, while President Donald Trump signed an executive order to identify underperforming defense companies in government contracts.

Lockheed Martin is an American defense and aerospace company that develops military aircraft, missile systems, missile defense technologies, satellites, and other systems for the U.S. Armed Forces and allied nations.