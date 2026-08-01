David Hearn of Canada tees off on the 4th hole during Day Three of the RBC Canadian Open NurPhoto via AFP

Published by Misty Severi 1 de agosto, 2026

The Justice Department on Friday moved to dismiss its criminal case against a former Olympic athlete who has been accused of intentionally damaging the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, stating new information showed it was the result of a rushed job.

The department said information provided since the indictment of former Olympic canoeist David Hearn revealed the damage was the result of a “flawed installation by the contractor” and because of “the rush to complete the project prior to events associated with the America 250 celebration in the weeks surrounding Independence Day 2026," according to the Associated Press.

“Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism, let alone to establish that fact beyond a reasonable doubt,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in the filing.

Hearn was one of seven people who faced charges in what the administration said were efforts to sabotage the renovation project. Hearn pleaded not guilty to a charge of destruction of property, the only felony charge among the seven suspects, earlier this month.

The former Olympian's lawyers said in a statement to the AP that the government owes their client an apology and that the case against him should never have been brought.

“Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong," the lawyers said. "The government’s approach was ready, fire, aim. The administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology."

The move still needs to be approved by a judge. If a judge does not agree to dismiss the charge, Hearns will stand trial on Sept. 28 in D.C. Superior Court.

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