Congress summons the FBI and Homeland Security following reports of Chinese cyberattacks and non-citizens on voter rolls

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 30 de julio, 2026

With less than 100 days to go before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the second half of Donald Trump's presidential term, the House of Representatives has ramped up pressure on national security agencies.

The House Administration Committee, responsible for election oversight, formally requested classified briefings to assess allegations regarding foreign nationals illegally registered to vote and attempts at technological interference by the Chinese regime.

The request was sent directly by committee chairman, Republican Representative Bryan Steil, to Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Markwayne Mullin; FBI Director Kash Patel; and acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Bill Pulte.

Lawmakers set August 13 as the deadline to coordinate closed-door briefings during the month of September, according to the legislative committee itself.

Irregularities in the registries and cyber vulnerabilities

The requests for information come in the wake of allegations made by President Donald Trump regarding DHS assessments that identified nearly 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in the country.

Added to this are recent revelations in New Jersey, where authorities admitted to mistakenly adding 6,600 non-citizens to their voter rolls between 2023 and 2024.

In the official letters, Steil emphasized that the presence of non-citizens on the rolls undermines public confidence in the democratic system.

"Reports of non-citizens casting illegal votes continue to emerge, undermining electoral integrity and public confidence in American elections," the Wisconsin congressman stated in the notification sent to the security agencies.

Likewise, the congressional committee expressed concern over intelligence warnings regarding targeted cyberattacks against U.S. election infrastructure by actors linked to China. The committee seeks to assess the extent of these digital vulnerabilities before citizens head to the polls.

The legislative battle over ID requirements

Although federal law strictly prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections, Republican lawmakers insist on the urgency of establishing preventive control mechanisms.

Among the reforms promoted by the caucus are the requirement to present documentary proof of citizenship during registration and the implementation of a national standard for photo identification at the time of voting.

While critics point out that there is no evidence that non-citizen voting has altered the final outcome of a previous federal election, the congressional majority maintains that the proven irregularities in state voter rolls require an immediate legislative response to safeguard elections.