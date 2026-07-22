Interview with Ted Cruz: 'Democrats in Congress are afraid of Zohran Mamdani'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de julio, 2026

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that Democrats in Congress are "afraid" of Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City. In an interview with VOZ, the Texas Republican analyzed the current state of the Democratic Party, asserting that it has succumbed to a "radical" agenda with candidates who openly support "socialism."

Cruz, the current chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, is one of the most influential voices in the Republican Party. In the interview, he also spoke about the importance of the "Trump Accounts," Lindsey Graham's legacy, and the future of Cuba and Venezuela.

"Zohran Mamdani is the most powerful Democrat in the country"

When analyzing the current state of the Democratic Party, the Texas senator asserted that Zohran Mamdani is the "most powerful Democrat in the country," given that he is dragging the party "to the radical left." The mayor's position was recently strengthened after candidates he endorsed defeated the establishment Democrats in the New York primaries.

"The Democrats in Congress don’t agree with him, but they are terrified of him. And and it is whether it is embracing open borders or embrace it in abolishing the police or advocating for releasing murderers and rapists and child molesters or celebrating Hamas, the radicalism of today's Democrat party, I I think, is really unhealthy for the country," Cruz said.

In addition, the senator commented on a prediction he had previously made on his podcast, "Verdict," that Mamdani would run for the Senate in 2028 to challenge Chuck Schumer in the Democratic primary. Cruz even said that Schumer wouldn't be able to win a primary in the modern Democratic Party.

"I think Mamdani is going to end up running either against Schumer or running for that seat. And right now, I think he's the most formidable candidate, at least in the Democrat primary. And then we'll see if the people of New York want full on crazy in the Senate," he added.

"The Democrats are embracing madness"

When analyzing the Democrats' ideological direction, Cruz said that "they've lost their minds" and cited as an example the profiles of the candidates who have prevailed in the primaries in New York, Colorado, and other states.

"I would like to see an America with two normal functioning parties that that can reach some common ground and have some common sense. What has happened is the Democrats hate president Trump so much that they're now embracing not just Socialism, but full on Communism," the Republican continued.

"It is open Marxists who are advocating for the confiscation of property for the seizure of the economy. My family fled Cuba. We know about Cuba and Venezuela and Nicaragua, we know about the horrors of communism. And that's the crazy the democrats are embracing," he added.

"It's important that Venezuela now move to having free elections"

When asked about Venezuela's future, Cruz welcomed the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, whom he described as a "tyrant" and a "major drug trafficker" responsible for "the deaths of many Americans" due to drug trafficking: "Going in and arresting Maduro made America safe. When the Delta Force landed and apprehended Maduro, every dictator in Latin America had to change his shorts. That's a demonstration of strong presidential leadership."

"And so president Trump came in, arrested him. That was profoundly important. I think it is every bit as important that Venezuela now move to having free elections. She was just as illegitimate as he was, and I think the people of Venezuela ought to choose who their leaders are. And I hope that the leader that they choose [is] a leader [that] wants to be friends with America," he added.

Regarding the timeline for the electoral process, the Texas senator emphasized that he would like it to happen as soon as possible. He even mentioned that a timeframe of "between six and eight months" is being discussed.

"The transition now is to bring Venezuela to a legitimate government and restore it to prosperity"

In turn, Cruz maintained that the goal is "to restore" Venezuela to "prosperity" through the free market and investment. However, he stressed that the establishment of a legitimate government and a strong rule of law are essential for development and investment in the South American country.

The senator also addressed the future of Cuba, expressing hope for a possible transition: "I think there's enormous possibility, and by the way, I very much hope that Cuba is next and then the potential for both of them to see communist regimes fall and to see freedom replace Communism and dictatorship... that has already transformed the Western Hemisphere."

The importance of 'Trump Accounts'

Regarding the midterm elections, the Republican senator from Texas stated that voters will choose between "Republican success" and "Democratic madness."

He highlighted the impact of many provisions from the "Big Beautiful Bill," also known as the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act, including tax deductions for tips, overtime, and Social Security. According to the senator, the agenda of President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have produced "unprecedented success" since January 2025.

In particular, Cruz referred to the future impact of 'Trump Accounts,' a policy he himself drafted and described as one of the Trump administration's "most important legacies."

"Trump Accounts" took effect on July 4 and provide eligible U.S. children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028 with an investment account featuring an initial contribution of $1,000 funded by the federal government. Parents and other third parties can make annual contributions of up to $5,000 to the account, which offers tax advantages.

"A little girl born this year will have a 'Trump Account' opened for her with $1,000. If her parents, family, or employer deposit $5,000 a year into the account, and if the stock market grows at the historical growth rate of the S&P 500 — which is 7% annually after inflation — By the time that girl turns 18, she'll have $170,000 in that account. And if she continues to contribute to the account, by the time she turns 35, she'll have more than $700,000 in that account," Cruz explained.

"That's transformational. We're not talking just the kids, rich people. We're talking the kids of single moms who are waiting tables being able to accumulate hundreds of thousands of dollars and use that on an education, use that to buy a home, use that to start a business," he added.

In addition to this primary benefit, the senator said this policy would create "a new generation of capitalists." "Ten years from now, you're gonna have a little boy who pulls out his phone and looks at the app on his phone, looks at the Trump account and say: 'Hey. Wait a second. I own a $100 worth of Apple [stocks]','" the Republican said.

"There are Americans who are alive today President Trump secured the border"

n addition, the Texas Republican emphasized the importance of securing the southern border. Cruz said that both Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress inherited "chaos" at the border from the Biden administration and argued that the results have saved lives.

"We've now seen illegal border crossings drop 99%. That has directly led to the murder rate in America dropping 20%. It has also led to the number of deaths from drug overdoses dropping 20%. There are literally thousands of Americans who are alive today because President Trump and a Republican Congress secured the border," he said

Remembering Lindsey Graham

Finally, Cruz reflected on the legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away unexpectedly on July 11.

"He served for thirty-three years in the Air Force. He held a seat in the Senate for twenty-three years. And Lindsey was a passionate man. What he was most passionate about, above all else, was the military — the men and women of our Armed Forces. (...) He also fought fiercely to defend the United States. America's enemies had no more determined adversary than Lindsey Graham. It was an honor to serve alongside him," the senator said.

Full interview