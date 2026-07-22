Published by Diane Hernández 22 de julio, 2026

The court has set June 1, 2027, as the start date for the trial against the former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who have been detained in a federal prison in Brooklyn since January after being captured by U.S. forces during a military operation in Caracas.

The date was set on Wednesday by Federal Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York during a hearing lasting approximately twenty minutes held in Manhattan. The trial schedule was set in response to a joint motion filed by the prosecution and the defense attorneys.

Maduro, 63, and Flores pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

Four federal charges

The indictment filed by the Department of Justice charges the pair with four federal crimes related to drug trafficking and weapons:

Conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism

Conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States

Possession of machine guns and explosive devices

Conspiracy to possess machine guns and explosive devices

Since his initial court appearance, Maduro has insisted on describing himself as a "prisoner of war," rejecting the legitimacy of the charges brought against him.

The capture that changed the course of Venezuela

Maduro and Flores were captured on Jan. 3, 2026, when U.S. commandos carried out a special operation in Caracas that combined ground, air and naval forces to remove them from the country.

The operation brought an end to more than a decade of Maduro's regime, as he had remained in power since 2013 following the death of Hugo Chávez.

Following their capture, domestic political control passed to then-Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, considered the leading remaining figure of the regime, while Washington assumed de facto control over Venezuelan oil exports through an international oversight system that channels revenues into special accounts administered under U.S. supervision.

The battle for his defense

One of the main procedural disputes arose over the funding of the legal defense.

U.S. sanctions initially prevented Maduro and Flores from using Venezuelan funds to hire lawyers in the United States.

However, in April, Washington authorized both of them to fund their legal representation, after the defense argued that the ban violated the constitutional right to choose counsel.

The decision allowed the process to move forward and paved the way for the final scheduling of the trial.