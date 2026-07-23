Sophie Cunningham argues biological men should not participate in women's sports: 'It’s kind of common sense'

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de julio, 2026

Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham reiterated on Wednesday her opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's sports and stated that she will stand by her position despite the criticism she has received following her remarks.

The 29-year-old guard addressed the issue again before the game in which Indiana defeated the Connecticut Sun 123-88. Her comments come days after an interview with ESPN, in which she expressed concern about the presence of biological men in women's divisions.

"I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense. And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. I stand on what I said," Cunningham stated.

Sophie Cunningham responds to criticism over her recent comments to ESPN about wanting to protect women's sports from "biological men."



"I said what I said. I think it's kind of common sense.



When it comes just to protecting young girls in sport and women in sport, I feel very… pic.twitter.com/2uh0MWj8zM — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) July 23, 2026

The basketball player maintained that her stance is not based on political affiliation, but on personal convictions. She also highlighted the importance of Title IX, the law passed in 1972 that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded educational programs and is considered one of the pillars of the growth of women's sports in the country.

"That’s why you have Title IX. That’s why you have some of the greats in women’s sports. If Title IX and women’s sports weren’t protected, then you wouldn’t hear about any type of women in sport. And so, I think in the future, it’s just really important to protect," she said.

"I'm here to support biological women" "I’m also there to love biological women, and I think that there are rights that need to be protected," she stated. "And, like I said, I’m gonna stand true to that. I’ll never falter in my beliefs in that. But I have never once stated that I hated the trans community."



Cunningham is in her second season with the Indiana Fever, having joined the team in February 2025 from the Phoenix Mercury. This season, she is averaging 9.3 points per game and shooting 42.9% from three-point range.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state laws that prohibit transgender athletes from competing in girls' and women's school sports,

The decision allows states to enforce measures requiring students to compete on public school and college teams according to their sex assigned at birth. More than half of U.S. states have already enacted such laws.

A transgender athlete sued the state of West Virginia over its 2021 law, which specified that sex is biological and assigned at birth.