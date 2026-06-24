Judge temporarily blocks subpoenas seeking access to medical records of trans patients at New York hospitals

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de junio, 2026

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Texas federal prosecutors from accessing the medical records of transgender patients treated at New York hospitals.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Katherine Polk Failla issued the ruling one day after hearing oral arguments in Manhattan. In her ruling, she described the search for medical records of a “particularly vulnerable” group of patients treated over a six-year period as “especially serious” and unconstitutional.

Failla held that the Department of Justice resorted to criminal investigations to obtain records that would otherwise remain protected, after courts in various jurisdictions had rejected similar requests through civil proceedings.

The Department of Justice was seeking the records as part of an investigation into a possible case of “misbranding” of drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).