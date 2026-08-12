Trump says US will 'keep' total control of Strait of Hormuz: 'There is nothing Iran can do about it'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that the United States has control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and will maintain it, with the Iranian regime unable to do anything about it.

"The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he added.

Trump insists: "We own it"

Trump has insisted on several occasions that Washington controls this key sea lane for the transport of hydrocarbons and other goods through the Middle East. Late Tuesday, he had already told the press: "We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They don't have control. We have total control. We own it."

The Iranian regime, for its part, claims to control a large part of that passage and has even threatened to impose a toll system , in an attempt to challenge U.S. naval control following the outbreak of hostilities in late February.