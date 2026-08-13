Trump gives his 'total' endorsement to Byron Donalds one week ahead of Florida's Republican gubernatorial primary

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump renewed his support on Wednesday for Congressman Byron Donalds in the race for Florida governor, less than a week before the Republican primary, scheduled for August 18.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Donalds as highly "respected" and "a total winner," and noted that he knows him well and has seen him "tested at the highest and most difficult levels."

"I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron will have a BIG Voice, and work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to help Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Veterans, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," the president wrote in his statement.

He added: "Byron Donalds will be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Early Voting is underway NOW, and Election Day is August 18th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR BYRON — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Congressman Donalds responded minutes later on his own X account, thanking him for the support: "Mr. President, thank you for your continued support. We will win this primary and defeat the Democrats this November!"

The congressman, who has represented Florida's 19th District since 2021, is the clear favorite to secure the Republican nomination. The most recent polls show him with nearly 50% support among party voters, well ahead of his rivals, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former State House Speaker Paul Renner. Governor Ron DeSantis, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits, has not endorsed any candidate in the race so far.

If confirmed as the Republican nominee, Donalds is poised to face Democrat David Jolly in November, in a state that Republicans have controlled since 1999 and where most projections already rate the general election as favorable to the Republican Party.