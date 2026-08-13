Congressman Max Miller in the eye of the storm: His ex-wife is suing him for allegedly posting a nude photo of their daughter online

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de agosto, 2026

The ex-wife of Republican Representative Max Miller, Emily Moreno, filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday accusing the Ohio congressman of posting a nude image of their youngest daughter online. According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Hill, Moreno alleges that Miller "recklessly published and disseminated to the world a nude image" of her daughter.

The lawsuit claims that Miller "recklessly and intentionally provided" the photograph to his attorney, Aaron Minc, in a Dropbox folder that contained documents and images allegedly compiled as part of an effort to defend his political career against Moreno's domestic violence allegations.

According to a report by The Hill, after participating in a live stream in which he defended himself against the allegations, Miller allegedly shared a link to the Dropbox folder on X, making its contents accessible to the public. Moreno alleges that more than 400,000 people accessed the Dropbox folder. She also maintains that neither Miller nor Minc had her permission to publish the images it contained.

Miller and Moreno divorced last year and have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their daughter. Moreno has accused Miller of throwing boiling water at her, pointing a gun at her head, and possibly causing their daughter to suffer a broken collarbone. Although Miller has repeatedly denied the allegations, several Republicans have pressed him to withdraw his reelection bid or resign.

One of them has been Moreno's father, Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, who publicly called for his resignation following allegations that he had abused his daughter and granddaughter, stating in a tweet that Miller should seek professional treatment before he can safely interact with others and that he no longer meets the standards of conduct expected of an elected official. "When he went out and did what he did—including releasing photos of my granddaughter completely naked, that now you have hundreds of thousands of psychotic human beings that have that—and to say ‘oops’ is grotesque. My personal opinion is that this is a felony, and that every single human being that touched that photo and transmitted it electronically should go to jail because it is illegal to do that," the Ohio senator told reporters.