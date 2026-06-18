FTC and several states sue WPATH over alleged misleading claims about trans treatment for kids

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de junio, 2026

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), along with the attorneys general of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), accusing it of promoting medical interventions for children and adolescents with false claims or claims not supported by scientific evidence.

According to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, WPATH allegedly provided medical providers with tools to induce parents and families to opt for "medical transition" treatments for minors, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries, by presenting these as necessary, safe and effective without adequate scientific backing.

The FTC alleges that these recommendations violate the agency’s law by misleading the public regarding the medical consensus, necessity, safety and effectiveness of such procedures.

"Children, but especially their parents, must have complete and truthful information when making decisions to purchase medical services," said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. "For decades, the FTC has taken action against entities that make deceptive and unsubstantiated health-related claims. The complaint filed today reflects that same long-standing mandate: when an entity makes a claim about a medical treatment, the claim must be truthful, evidence-based and not misleading."

Changes to guidelines and lack of evidence

Among the allegations, it is noted that in 2022, WPATH removed all mention of age limits for procedures such as mastectomy or phalectomy from its "Standards of Care," without any basis in medical evidence. According to the lawsuit, the organization also failed to disclose serious side effects of cross-sex hormones, such as: "mood disturbances, vocal pain and limitations, pelvic pain, clitoral discomfort, vaginal pain, inability to orgasm, incontinence and erectile pain."

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that some clinicians, relying on WPATH guidelines, presented parents with a false dilemma: "would rather have a live daughter or a dead son," arguing that transitions are "lifesaving." However, the FTC asserts that there is no competent and reliable scientific evidence demonstrating that these treatments reduce the risk of suicide.

WPATH describes its recommendations as "consensus-based expert opinion," which, according to the complaint, has led its members and other professionals to repeat inaccurate claims. The organization also classifies nearly all pediatric transgender procedures as "medically necessary," allegedly to facilitate reimbursement by insurance companies, despite the lack of solid evidence.

J.D. Vance lashes out at WPATH’s "junk science"

Andrew Ferguson pointed out on X that, since President Donald Trump took office, the agency "has been aggressively protecting children and the rights of parents across every part of the economy."

Vice President J.D. Vance, who reposted the message, added: "Doctors and hospitals used junk science from WPATH to justify selling gender transition procedures to kids and their parents. Huge props to Andrew and his team for taking an important step in our efforts to end this outrageous practice."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was unequivocal: "Any group that illegally promotes irreversible, life-altering ‘transitioning’ procedures to kids as safe and necessary will face the full force of the law for harming children." Similarly, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers accused WPATH of prioritizing a "profit-driven ideology" over science and of withholding crucial information from families and doctors.

FTC Commissioner Mark R. Meador added: "When an organization provides guidance designed to mislead families about the risks, benefits, or medical consensus behind a treatment, it undermines trust in those responsible for providing medical care."

The commission’s vote authorizing staff to file the complaint was 2–0. The commission files a complaint when it has “reason to believe” that the named defendants are violating or are about to violate the law, and when the commission believes that legal action is in the public interest.