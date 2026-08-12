Primaries: Mike Lindell Falls in Minnesota’s Republican Gubernatorial Race, but Other Trump-Backed Candidates Score Key Victories in Wisconsin

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de agosto, 2026

Republican candidates backed by President Donald Trump secured several key victories in the primaries held Tuesday in Minnesota and Wisconsin. However, the results also delivered a stinging defeat in the North Star State, where State House Speaker Lisa Demuth defeated Trump ally and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, in the Republican gubernatorial race and advanced to a November showdown against Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar after she easily secured her party's nomination.

Lindell suffered a crushing defeat despite having an initial lead in the limited public polls and having received the Republican president's endorsement. The race became more closely contested in recent weeks after other Republicans raised questions about Lindell's residency, including concerns publicly expressed by the chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party.

The Minnesota primaries also produced a major victory for former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, who won the Republican nomination for the state's open seat in the U.S. Senate. Despite losing the state Republican Party's endorsement earlier this year, Tafoya prevailed over a large field of candidates that included Adam Schwarze, a veteran backed by the Minnesota Republican Party, and Royce White, a Republican Senate candidate in 2024.

Tafoya will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in November, after Flanagan defeated Rep. Angie Craig in the Democratic Senate primary, with the goal of replacing Sen. Tina Smith, who is retiring. Her victory adds to a series of recent wins by extremist candidates in closely watched Democratic primaries across the country, representing yet another sign of how the most radical left continues to expand throughout the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, Democratic State Senator Matt Little won the Democratic nomination for the open seat in the House of Representatives, defeating his colleague, State Senator Matt Klein, who was fined and suspended by Kalshi earlier this year after betting on his own campaign.

Wisconsin Republicans Back Trump-Endorsed Candidates

In Wisconsin, Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany easily won the Republican primary for governor against businessman Andy Manske, setting the stage for a November showdown against the winner of the Democratic primary.

Trump's endorsement of Tiffany helped the congressman avoid the kind of contentious Republican primary that has hurt Republican candidates in previous election cycles. The relatively quiet campaign allowed Tiffany to spend months running positive TV ads and meeting with voters ahead of the general election.

Tiffany will face far-left state Representative Francesca Hong or Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who is backed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers.

Trump also scored another victory in Wisconsin when Michael Alfonso, the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, won the Republican primary in the state's 7th congressional district. Meanwhile, Rebecca Cooke won the Democratic primary in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District after defeating former Eau Claire City Council President Emily Berge to secure the Democratic nomination.

The results from both states offer a first glimpse into the political landscape ahead of the November general election, with several races likely to attract significant national attention as Republicans and Democrats continue to compete for control of key state and congressional seats.