The Wisconsin and Minnesota primaries result in a virtual tie between socialists and moderates

Published by Israel Duro 12 de agosto, 2026

The battle between the Democratic Party’s most radical wing and its moderate faction ended in a technical tie. Socialist candidates continue to gain ground in their bids for Congress -as in Minnesota-, although they suffered significant setbacks in key races, such as the race for governor of Wisconsin.

With the November midterms looming, this internal clash -playing out across the country- is set to define the direction of a party searching for the best way to take on Donald Trump and wrest control of Congress from Republicans.

In Minnesota, the left-wing Democratic candidate for a Senate seat Peggy Flanagan defeated her moderate rival, Angie Craig, to replace retiring Senator Tina Smith with 59 percent of the vote.

Flanagan had the backing of Smith and prominent left-wing senators including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, while Craig was supported by Democrats who argued her record of winning competitive elections made her the safer choice for the general election.

"I am truly honored and humbled to be Minnesota's Democratic nominee for US Senate. Thank you, Minnesota– for everything," Flanagan posted on X after her 59-39 percent victory. Immigration enforcement has become particularly charged in Minnesota after the state emerged as a focal point of Trump's crackdown.

Flanagan had attacked Craig over her support for the Laken Riley Act, a Republican-backed immigration measure, while Craig had emphasized electability and later expressed regret over her vote. Following the results, the victorious left-wing candidate quickly received backing from Craig in a post on X saying she offered her "wholehearted support" in the November election.

New generation

A new generation of left-wing candidates hopes to reshape the Democratic Party, which is divided over how aggressively to move left as Democrats try to exploit Trump's weak approval ratings.

The elections follow Abdul El-Sayed's narrow victory last week over establishment-backed Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic Senate primary, which energized progressives but also exposed how unreliable polling can be in low-turnout contests.

In the race for the Democrats' nomination for governor of Wisconsin, centrist David Crowley narrowly defeated his left-wing opponent Francesca Hong. Crowley won 39.8 percent to Hong's 39.4 percent, according to projections by CNN, CBS and NBC.

The Milwaukee County executive became the principal moderate alternative, while Sanders and leftist star congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -usually eager to boost insurgents- have notably stayed out of the race.

The stunning upset has set up Crowley for a showdown against Republican Tom Tiffany.

"From day one, this campaign has been about what comes next for Wisconsin: making life more affordable, strengthening our schools, creating good-paying jobs, and making sure opportunity reaches every corner of our state. Wisconsin, let's get to work," Crowley said in a post on X.