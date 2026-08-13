Trump downplays rumors of a third term: 'I'd love to run, but the law is very clear '

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump dismissed questions Tuesday night about whether he might seek another term in the White House in 2028, citing constitutional term limits, even though his supporters have repeatedly raised the possibility of another campaign. "Everyone asks me that question, and they know the law is very clear on this. I'd love to run, but the law is very strong. I get asked by everyone, well, even tonight they're screaming at the event, '2028.' No, everyone wants me to do it, but the law is very strong," Trump said during an interview with reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Trump's comments on a possible third term have varied throughout his second presidency. On occasion, he has treated the idea as a joke, while on other occasions he has suggested that he was at least considering ways to make it happen. During the White House Correspondents' Dinner on July 24, Trump joked about the possibility of remaining in office for another term. "Just like my presidency, the second time is always better. It's always better. And the third time will be even better. It's just a joke," Trump said.

Over the past few months, both Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been widely cited as the leading contenders to join the Republican ticket in 2028. In light of this, Trump told a crowd during a White House event in May that the two would make a "dream team," although he did not specify who he would like to see leading the ticket. "That doesn't mean they have my endorsement under any circumstances," he clarified. "But you know… I think they sound like a presidential candidate and a vice presidential candidate," the Republican president noted.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, prohibits a person from being elected president more than twice. The amendment was passed several years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Roosevelt remains the only U.S. president to have won four presidential elections.