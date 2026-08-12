Karoline Leavitt announces she will step down as White House press secretary to spend more time with her family

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de agosto, 2026

Karoline Leavitt announced that she will step down from her position as Press Secretary for the White House. The young official recently gave birth for the second time, which is why she said she needs to spend more time with her family. However, Leavitt confirmed that she will continue to work for President Donald Trump as an advisor.

Leavitt became a mother for the second time in May and took a temporary leave of absence from her position. During her absence, various officials took over her duties. Among them were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and even Vice President JD Vance. She returned to work in mid-July, only to later announce her permanent departure from the Trump administration.

"Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least," Leavitt said on her X account.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," she added.

She also thanked President Trump and the members of the Cabinet. She described her time in the administration as "the honor and adventure of my life."

After graduating from college, Leavitt accepted a position at the White House Press Office, then headed by Kayleigh McEnany. After January 2021, she was hired to join Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's communications team.

In 2022, she ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st congressional district but was defeated by Democrat Chris Pappas in the general election.

She served as spokesperson for Trump's super PAC MAGA Inc. and later joined his 2024 campaign. After defeating Kamala Harris, the Republican announced that Leavitt would serve as press secretary, a position she holds to this day.

Trump bid Leavitt farewell on Truth Social

The president bid farewell to Leavitt on his Truth Social account, where he praised her work and confirmed that she will continue to serve as his advisor.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" the president wrote.

"Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!" he added.