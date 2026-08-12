No secrets in the Oval Office: Marco Rubio says Trump would release videos and photos of anomalous phenomena if the government had hidden information

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de agosto, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed allegations regarding an alleged government cover-up of UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), asserting that the nature of the current administration rules out any intention to withhold sensitive information from the public.

During an interview with Katie Miller, host of "The Katie Miller Podcast," Rubio was asked about the conspiracy theories he might believe in.

In this regard, the official brought up the topic of UAPs, immediately clarifying that he does not consider this to be a conspiracy theory, but rather a legitimate matter of sovereignty and aviation security that he has closely followed since his time in the Senate.

Presidential transparency vs. bureaucratic secrecy

In response to public suspicions that the government is deliberately withholding information, the Secretary of State assured that, under the current administration, any conclusive findings regarding extraterrestrial life would be immediately disclosed to the public.

Rubio emphasized the president's willingness to break with Washington's traditional patterns of discretion:

"I assure you that, if we knew about this in this administration, the president would be all over it. There would be a prime-time address. He would be showing the photos and videos," Rubio said, underscoring the executive branch's commitment to accountability.

He also reiterated the seriousness of the situation in our airspace: "I don't know who it is. I don't know what it is, but there are things flying over our military installations, and they aren't ours, and we should investigate this—we should take this seriously."

This open stance was backed by White House press secretary Anna Kelly, who, in a statement to Fox News Digital, highlighted the directives issued to the Department of Defense to identify and release files related to extraterrestrial life and unidentified aerial phenomena.

Kelly contrasted this policy with the behavior of previous administrations that sought to discredit public interest, stating that the president is focused on ensuring maximum transparency.

The end of restrictions on witnesses

The push for government transparency took legal form with the presidential order instructing federal agencies to rescind non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for former officials and contractors who cooperate with official investigations.

This measure seeks to remove the contractual barriers that, according to congressional inquiries, forced potential witnesses to remain silent for fear of legal reprisals.

Through this repeal of confidentiality agreements, individuals with relevant information can come forward to designated government channels, such as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) or the presidential task force "PURSUE."

Despite regulatory progress, warnings from researchers and industry experts persist. Joshua Golembeske, lead UFO researcher for Gaia, qualified the Secretary of State's statements by noting that the absence of conclusive government reports does not necessarily imply that the programs do not exist.

Golembeske recalled the sworn testimony of whistleblowers who claimed that certain special projects were deliberately concealed from Congress and oversight agencies, suggesting that military intelligence silos may still be operating autonomously.