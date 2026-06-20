According to intelligence officials, the U.S. fears that Netanyahu will complicate Trump's deal with Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de junio, 2026

Intelligence agencies warned the administration of Donald Trump that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, might take steps that could complicate the White House’s efforts to achieve a lasting peace with Iran. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence reports.

According to the cited media outlet, U.S. intelligence agencies believe that the prime minister of Israel is facing strong domestic political pressure to maintain and even intensify military operations against the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Therefore, that possibility would jeopardize the entry into force of the memorandum of understanding announced and signed this week by the Trump administration. Specifically, the first point of the document calls for an end to all military operations related to the conflict, including a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The report from the Post comes at a time of growing tension between Washington, D.C., and Jerusalem. In fact, Israel launched an attack this Friday airstrikes against targets in southern Lebanon in response to a drone attack attributed to Hezbollah that killed four Israeli soldiers. As a result of the escalation, planned talks between U.S. and Iranian officials in Switzerland were postponed.

"The U.S. intelligence report also describes Israel’s frustration with the terms of the Trump peace memorandum, which undermine its broader objective of maintaining maximum pressure on Tehran, according to a current and former official. The report conveys Israel’s perception that the agreement could constrain its ability to defend itself against Hezbollah, one former official said,” reported the Washington Post.

This week, Vice President JD Vance took a tougher stance toward certain sectors of the Israeli government during a press conference at the White House. The Republican defended the agreement with Iran, called for respect for the peace process, and assured that Trump remains theIsrael’s most important ally on the international stage.