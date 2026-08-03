One step closer to confirmation: Blanche terminates the Anti-Weaponization Fund after reaching an agreement with senators

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2026

The U.S. acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, said Sunday he had reached an agreement with senators and issued an order officially scrapping a $1.8-billion compensation fund that has led to a standoff over his Senate confirmation.

Todd Blanche's announcement came after the Senate Judiciary Committee pushed back a vote on advancing his nomination owing to his weekslong dispute with Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Cornyn and Tillis have said they will withhold support for Blanche until President Donald Trump's administration rescinds plans for a $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund for people claiming they have been victims of politically motivated prosecutions under Biden Administration.

"This order establishes, beyond any doubt, that there is no fund"

"My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions," Blanche wrote on X. "We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement," he added.

A signed order attached to Blanche's post said: "The Attorney General's May 18, 2026 Order establishing the Anti-Weaponization Fund... is rescinded and shall have no force or effect. This Order establishes, beyond any doubt, that there is no Fund."

Senate Judiciary Committee is due to vote on Blanche's nomination on Tuesday

Blanche had previously said the fund would not proceed, but Cornyn and Tillis demanded a formal written commitment preventing its revival and language narrowing the tax protections. There were no immediate responses from Cornyn and Tillis to Blanche's post on Sunday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is due to vote on Blanche's nomination on Tuesday. Trump said Thursday he could temporarily withdraw the nomination of Blanche—his former personal lawyer—and renominate him after Cornyn and Tillis leave office in January.