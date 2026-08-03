Ethics Committee recommends censure for Rep. Chuck Edwards over 'inappropriate conduct' involving two employees

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de agosto, 2026

The Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives recommended censuring Rep. Chuck Edwards, after concluding that he engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct toward two members of his staff. According to the committee, the Republican from North Carolina violated House rules regarding sexual harassment and professional conduct.

The recommendation followed an investigation into allegations regarding the lawmaker's relationship with two former employees in his office, citing "persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers."

The report from the committee details that Edwards, 65 years old and married, frequently made comments about the physical appearance of two young members of his team, telling them on various occasions that they looked "pretty" or "breathtaking," in addition to making remarks about one of their weights. The investigation concluded that this behavior was part of a pattern of unwanted personal advances.

The committee also documented that the congressman gave numerous gifts to both staff members, including handbags valued at more than $1,000, shoes, flowers, private dinners and other behaviors that went beyond a professional relationship.

"The Committee is concerned that the House regrettably lost two staffers because of Representative Edwards’ conduct. In this environment, where Members of Congress hold substantial influence, many individuals are reluctant to report misconduct when balancing the fear of reprisal against the potential for accountability," the Ethics Committee noted in the aforementioned report.

"The Committee hereby adopts this Report in this matter and recommends Representative Edwards be censured for his conduct," it stated. However, the committee did not conclude that sexual assault or a sexual relationship had occurred between Edwards and the employees.

As for Edwards' career, he was elected to Congress in 2023 after defeating the incumbent Republican Madison Cawthorn in the primaries and Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in the general election. He was reelected in 2024 with 56% of the vote and will seek a third term in November. Previously, he served as a North Carolina state representative for seven years.

What did Edwards say?

Although the congressman did not respond directly to the report, his legal team released a statement asserting that the committee "failed to demonstrate that either of the two staffers expressed discomfort to Representative Edwards regarding his conduct with them."