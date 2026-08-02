‘He's a danger to my daughter’: Bernie Moreno demands Rep. Max Miller to resign over alleged domestic violence

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de agosto, 2026

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno called on Sunday for his former son-in-law and fellow Republican, Rep. Max Miller, to resign from the Congress following allegations that he abused Moreno’s daughter and Miller’s ex-wife Emily, stating in a post on X that the congressman should seek professional treatment before he can safely interact with others and that he no longer meets the standards of conduct expected of an elected official.

"If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible. As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter," Moreno wrote, just two days after she declined to comment on whether her former son-in-law should continue his reelection campaign.

On social media, Miller rejected Moreno's accusations and claimed they were politically motivated. "If my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn’t wait two years before holding him accountable. You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political," Miller wrote.

The controversy arose after Emily Moreno filed court documents accusing Miller of numerous acts of domestic violence. The Republican representative has denied all the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.