According to a report, Epstein tried to frame Trump, but had no evidence

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de junio, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein attempted to provide information about Donald Trump to federal prosecutors while facing sex trafficking charges in 2019, but failed to provide verifiable evidence to support allegations against the current president. This was noted in an investigation published by The New York Times, titled "The Untold Story of Jeffrey Epstein's Final Days."

The information from the Times is part of an extensive report they published on Epstein’s final days before his death in a federal jail in Manhattan, where he was being held awaiting trial on charges related to child sex trafficking.

According to the investigation, Epstein and his attorneys explored possible avenues of cooperation with federal authorities as the legal proceedings against him progressed. As part of those efforts, the tycoon attempted to provide information about certain public figures to secure some benefit.

According to the NYT, Trump was among the people about whom Epstein sought to provide information. However, the investigation maintains that he failed to present substantial evidence or verifiable proof that could be used by prosecutors .

Furthermore, Epstein reportedly made personal attacks against Trump, calling him "a total con artist."

The article once again shines a spotlight on the relationship the two maintained during the 1980s and 1990s. Trump and Epstein crossed paths at various social events in Florida and New York before drifting apart in the early 2000s. Over the years, Trump has maintained that he severed ties with Epstein long before Epstein was charged with sex crimes.

The report also comes amid controversy over the so-called “Epstein files,” a collection of court documents, testimonies, and records linked to investigations into the sex trafficking ring operated by the tycoon. The president signed the Epstein Records Transparency Act, which requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to publish all unclassified documents and records related to Jeffrey Epstein.