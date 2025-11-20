Trump signs bill requiring DOJ to disclose all Epstein files

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de noviembre, 2025

Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the Department of Justice to release all non-classified documents and records related to Jeffrey Epstein. The bill passed by broad bipartisan majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives.

In addition to the release of records and communications, as well as "investigative material" about the case. It even calls for the release of a list of all government officials or "politically exposed" individuals who are at least mentioned in those records.

Moments after enacting the bill, the president weighed in on his Truth Social account, explaining the relationship between Epstein and the Democratic Party.

"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more," he wrote.

As for Summers, who was Treasury secretary during the Clinton administration and an adviser to Barack Obama, he recently admitted to having inappropriate communications with Epstein for years. About Congresswoman Plaskett, she exchanged messages with the mogul during a congressional hearing, during which he suggested what questions to ask. He even wrote "good job" to her after the hearing.

Trump also claimed that Democrats are now pushing Epstein's agenda to try to distract Americans from his "accomplishments." However, he noted that this "deception" will backfire.

"At my direction, the Department of Justice has already turned over close to fifty thousand pages of documents to Congress. Do not forget — The Biden Administration did not turn over a SINGLE file or page related to Democrat Epstein, nor did they ever even speak about him. Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories," Trump added.