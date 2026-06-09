Trump-backed candidate advances in California: Steve Hilton to face Xavier Becerra

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de junio, 2026

Steve Hilton advanced to the general election for governor of California. Nearly a week after the primary election, Decision Desk HQ projected that Hilton took second place and advanced to the general election. The Republican will thus face Democrat Xavier Becerra in the race to succeed Gavin Newsom.

Under California's electoral system, candidates from both parties must compete against each other in what is known as the 'jungle primary.' Regardless of party, the two candidates with the most votes advance to a runoff, while the others are eliminated.

As reported by Decision Desk HQ, with 82% of the votes counted, Becerra took first place with 27.7%, followed by Steve Hilton with 25.1%. Both advance to the November 3 general election. Trailing behind was businessman Tom Steyer (22.4%), who failed to reverse the trend and overtake Hilton.

"Congratulations to Steve Hilton on advancing to the California general election. After 15 years of Democrat governors, Californians are ready for Hilton to bring common sense back to a state desperate for lower prices, safer neighborhoods, more good-paying jobs, and stronger families," declared Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, chairman of the Republican Governors Association (RGA).

The British-born Republican is a former Fox News anchor and has experience as an author and senior adviser to former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron. He also has the backing of Donald Trump.

The 55-year-old Republican is running as the figure of change after 15 years of Democratic governors in California. His campaign promises include a tax cut for workers, less red tape for businesses, and a return to "sensible" government spending.

"We need to make California an inspiration again, not a warning of what not to do. We need to revive our spirit, our energy, our optimism, and our dynamism. It’s time to restore the California Dream – especially for working people who’ve had it so tough these last few years," Hilton said in the video announcing his April 2025 campaign.