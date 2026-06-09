White House makes official Todd Blanche's nomination as head of Justice Department

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 8 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump officialized Monday the nomination of Todd Blanche to serve permanently as U.S. attorney general.

The formal notification sent to the upper chamber on Capitol Hill comes days after the U.S. leader anticipated his determination during a private dinner held in the Rose Garden.

Blanche, who served as deputy attorney general, took over as acting head of the Department of Justice (DOJ) after Pam Bondi's dismissal last April, cementing herself as the top choice to replace her.

Control process begins in the Judiciary Committee.

To formally assume leadership of the Justice Department, Blanche will have to navigate the confirmation hearing process in the Senate.

The outlook in the Judiciary Committee anticipates a detailed examination, where the legislative benches will evaluate the nominee's stance on the institution's internal reform initiatives.

Several Republican lawmakers have conditioned explicit endorsement of judicial portfolio nomineesbased on the agency's future directions, particularly in the wake of recent discussions around the administration's proposed backgroundagainst political instrumentalization of the legal system.

Key senators on the evaluating panel, such as Texan John Cornyn and North Carolina Rep. Thom Tillis, independently told Politico that their final vote will depend strictly on the tenor of the answers Blanche offers during her appearances before the committee.

Given the close balance of power, dissent from a single member of the majority Republican caucus on that committee could slowthe course of the nomination.

In contrast, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, strongly endorsed the selection of the head of state.

Through a statement issued Monday, the veteran lawmaker said Blanche is amply qualified and has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to the task of restoring law and order throughout the nation.

With the formal nomination now rooted on Capitol Hill, the White House is confident of inaugurating an era of technical stability and institutional firmnessunder Blanche's permanent leadership.