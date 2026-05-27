Pam Bondi's return to Trump's orbit: A bridge of trust between the government and the Silicon Valley giants

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 26 de mayo, 2026

The federal executive branch has reconfigured its strategic teams oriented to the technological development and digital sovereignty of the nation.

According to an Axios exclusive, President Donald Trump appointed former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as a new member of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

The appointment marks the return of the experienced lawyer to the institutional front line, entrusting her with a highly relevant policy liaison role on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The council, charged with charting the direction of technological innovation and security, is chaired by former White House AI adviser David Sacks and administration science adviser Michael Kratsios.

The panel also features prominent tech industry leaders, including Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Policy coordination and the Silicon Valley nexus

Bondi's arrival at PCAST addresses the Executive's need to streamline bilateral cooperation between the government apparatus and technology tycoons.

The internal sources consulted indicate that the former official will be directly responsible for facilitating understanding and ensuring that public innovation policies align with national security interests and U.S. competitiveness, while avoiding traditional bureaucratic hurdles.

The nomination received strong support from the vice presidency. In an official statement, Vice President JD Vance appreciated the former attorney general's continued state duties very positively:

"Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I am delighted for her and for all of us that she will continue to be involved in tackling some of the most important issues facing the administration," Vance said.

In addition to her duties on the AI tech desk, the White House confirmed that Bondi will serve in a newly created advisory role focused on developing critical national infrastructure.

His legal profile and previous experience in state governance will be key tools for implementing structural reforms in high-impact strategic sectors.

Continuity in public service after her time at DOJ

Bondi's reinstatement comes just weeks after her departure from the Department of Justice (DOJ) in early April, a period in which President Trump determined to renew the head of the attorney general's office.

During her tenure at the helm of the DOJ, the administration highlighted major operational milestones within the America First agenda, reporting a historic decline in national homicide rates, the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations and the capture of prominent drug cartel leaders.

The appointment to the PCAST also acquires a relevant personal nuance. According to sources within the former attorney general's entourage, Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after concluding her duties at the Department of Justice.

After undergoing the appropriate medical treatments, she is reportedly making good progress in her recovery and is ready to assume the new responsibilities entrusted to her.