LIVE | California Primary: Gallagher to bolster GOP in Congress after winning 1st District special election as Hilton leads in race to replace Newsom, with Becerra a primary challenger for ballot in November and Karen Bass guaranteed to run in LA mayoral runoff

Published by Israel Duro 3 de junio, 2026

With just over 50% of the vote counted in California, the Republican Party is achieving remarkable results. The most urgent goal, to hold the 1st District congressional seat, vacant after the sudden death of conservative Representative Doug LaMalfa, was achieved without the need for a runoff, with the overwhelming victory (61.9% of the vote) of the minority leader in the State Assembly, James Gallagher.

In addition, fellow conservative Steve Hilton leads (27.7%), with 56% of votes counted, in the race to replace Gavin Newsom. He is followed by Democrat Xavier Becerra, with 25.4%, and, a little further away, but still with options, the also blue candidate Tom Steyer (19.6)%.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, secured her participation in the November runoff. Pending certification of who her opponent will be, celebrity Spencer Pratt is marching ahead.

04:30 am Mike Johnson breathes: Gallagher, reinforcement for GOP in Congress what's left of term after winning 1st District special election The conservative minority leader in the California Assembly, James Gallagher, managed to retain the late Doug LaMalfa's seat for the GOP with solvency. The lawmaker won 61.9% of the vote, meaning a runoff will not be necessary for him to take his seat. 10:48 03/06/2026 10:48 03/06/2026

04:00 am Karen Bass guarantees her re-election fight in November runoff 10:21 03/06/2026 10:53 03/06/2026 Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass guaranteed that she will be able to fight to revalidate her office in November, after reaching 36.9% of the vote with 56% counted. She is followed by independent candidate (a former Republican), Spencer Pratt, who has 29.4% of the ballots, while Nithya Raman had the support of 21.7% of voters.



03:56 am Republican Hilton leads in the race to replace Newsom, followed by Democrats Becerra and Steyer 10:25 03/06/2026 10:25 03/06/2026 Steve Hilton continues to keep alive the Republican dream of recapturing California, and marches ahead in the primary. With 56% of the votes counted, the conservative gets 27.7% of the votes, followed by the former Secretary of Health with Biden Xavier Becerra (25.4%). The podium is closed by the also Democrat Tom Steyer, with 19.6%.

03:33 am Valadao manages to secure his presence in a runoff to keep his seat 10:33 03/06/2026 10:33 03/06/2026 Rep. David Valadao managed to reach 44.5% of the vote in the primary for the 22nd District seat. However, the Republican will have to face the winner of the race between Democrats Randy Villegas (29.8%) and Jasmeet Bains (25.6%).