The mystery Congressman Tom Kean Jr.: He pledges to reveal his health status after months of absence

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de junio, 2026

Tom Kean Jr. said he would provide more details on his health status in the coming days. The Republican congressman from New Jersey finds himself at the center of controversy after nearly three months away, which has fueled speculation about his condition. Kean has already reaffirmed his intent to run for re-election and even has the backing of President Donald Trump.

According to the House clerk, Kean's last vote was on March 5, almost three months ago.

In this context, the congressman issued a statement on his X account, in which, without providing details about his diagnosis, he promised to explain when the time comes and reaffirmed his intention to seek re-election.

"I am more energized than ever to keep fighting for the people of New Jersey's 7th District. Right now am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals, I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks," Kean wrote in the release.

"At that time I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition. Once again, I appreciate all of the prayers and patience from my constituents and colleagues. I understand the need for transparency on this matter and I look forward to sharing my experience with the public," he said.

Kean came to the House after spending 20 years in local politics as a legislator and then a state senator. After defeating Democratic incumbent Tom Malinowski in 2022, he won re-election by six percentage points in 2024. His seat is expected to be one of the most competitive this election cycle.

Even without public details about his health status, President Trump recently endorsed Kean for re-election.

"A Tremendous Advocate of our America First Agenda, Tom is working tirelessly to Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion Small Business, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE. (...) Tom Kean has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," the president said on his Truth Social account.