Interview with Texas Republican candidate Eric Flores: 'The Democratic Party does not share the values of the Hispanic Community'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de mayo, 2026

“I’m not a politician—I'm a soldier, a prosecutor, and a father.” That is how Eric Flores described himself in an interview with VOZ. The attorney and former Army captain is the Republican nominee for Congress in Texas, a key battleground for the Republican Party seeking to continue expanding its influence in the southern part of the Lone Star State.

Of Mexican descent, Flores was raised in the Rio Grande Valley. He is an attorney and served his country as an Army infantry officer, rising to the rank of captain. He later served in the Texas Army National Guard, where he helped secure the southern border.

He also worked as a municipal prosecutor and municipal judge before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Criminal Division, in McAllen.

In mid-2025, he announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives in Texas’ 34th District, which is roughly 90% Hispanic. After winning a crowded Republican primary, he will now seek to defeat Democrat Vicente González in November.

Flores won the endorsement of President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

In a Spanish-language interview with VOZ, the candidate discussed his plans for Congress, the Republican Party’s gains with Hispanic voters, and how he differs from his Democratic opponent heading into November.

"Hispanics are working families and families of faith"

Flores highlighted his experience outside Washington, D.C., emphasizing that he learned the meaning of public service while working as a judge and prosecutor in the district, delivering results for families and putting criminals behind bars. By contrast, he argued that González only shows up in the district during campaign season.

Texas’ 34th District includes several miles of the southern border, which he described as "wide open" during the Biden administration.

“It’s night and day. Biden and Vicente González opened the border—they were letting a lot of people in. We had criminals in our communities. But on day one of the Trump administration, the border was closed. Now agents have the backing of the government, whereas before they didn’t,” he said.

Asked about the Republican Party’s progress in South Texas, Flores argued that it comes down to values: “We are hardworking families. We are families of faith. We want our communities to be safe. We’re proud of our country—patriotism. That’s why Hispanic voters are moving more and more toward the Republican Party.”

"I'm going to deliver results for South Texas"

On President Trump, Flores emphasized what he sees as the positive impact of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” also known as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act: “The bill has put more money into the pockets of people in South Texas. Voters are seeing that these are not promises—they're results.”

The Republican particularly highlighted two aspects of the legislation: tax deductions on tips and greater investment in and expansion of healthcare programs for Army veterans.

In a crowded Republican primary, Eric Flores won with 56% of the vote, defeating former congresswoman Mayra Flores and seven other candidates. Asked about Trump’s endorsement, Flores said the president looked at his record as a prosecutor, Army captain, and fighter against organized crime: “I’m not a politician — I’m a soldier, a prosecutor, and a father. For those reasons, I believe President Trump gave me his support.”

Finally, Flores promised that, if elected, he would remain accessible to the people of the district and deliver results for South Texas. “I give them this promise: I’ll go to Congress with the same energy I had while wearing the uniform, with the same energy I had as a prosecutor on the border. Not making promises—delivering results for families.”

Watch the full interview with Eric Flores