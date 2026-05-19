Trump endorses Ken Paxton in Texas Senate race, delivering major blow to John Cornyn’s re-election

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de mayo, 2026

In a last-minute decision that has shaken up the Republican primary in Texas, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday his endorsement of the state's attorney general, Ken Paxton, in the race for the Senate seat.

The endorsement comes just a week before the May 26 Republican runoff, where Paxton faces incumbent Senator John Cornyn, a favorite of the party's traditional leadership.

Via Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Ken is a true MAGA WARRIOR who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas and will continue to do so in the U.S. Senate. John Cornyn is a good man and I worked well with him, but he didn't support me when times were tough."

Trump breaks his silence and chooses sides in the final stretch

The announcement comes as a surprise because Trump had avoided taking sides for months despite intense pressure from both sides. As recently as Monday, Cornyn had declared that "the ship had sailed" regarding a possible endorsement from the president.

Paxton, who pushed Trump's efforts to reverse the 2020 election results, is viewed by the Trump base as a "true believer." Cornyn, meanwhile, represents the more moderate wing of the party and has had friction with Trump at various times.

The most recent polls show an extremely close race, so the weight of the presidential endorsement could prove decisive in a state as conservative as Texas.