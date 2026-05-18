Adani Enterprises to pay $275 million to US for alleged Iran sanctions violations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de mayo, 2026

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), one of the main companies in billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will reach an agreement with the Treasury Department to pay $275 million and settle a civil investigation for alleged violations of sanctions imposed against the Iranian regime.

According to a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), AEL agreed to settle its potential civil liability for 32 apparent violations related to the purchase of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments between November 2023 and June 2025.

AFP revealed that the settlement was announced Monday and represents an important step in resolving the regulatory issues facing Adani Group in the U.S.

Company denies deliberate violations

The company had acknowledged in February 2026 that it held voluntary discussions with OFAC and cooperated fully with the investigation. At that time, Adani Enterprises indicated that it had stopped the relevant imports and denied any willful violation of sanctions.

This settlement does not involve an admission of guilt by AEL, a common practice in such civil resolutions.