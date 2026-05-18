Kevin Warsh will be sworn in this Friday as the new Federal Reserve Chairman
Chosen by Donald Trump to succeed Jerome Powell, Kevin Warsh received Senate approval a few days ago. The ceremony will be at the White House.
Kevin Warsh, chosen by President Donald Trump, will be sworn in this week as new chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The ceremony will be held at the White House this Friday, May 22, AFP reported.
After being nominated by Trump, Warsh received Senate approval on May 13 to serve as the new Fed chairman for the next four years.
He will succeed Jerome Powell, who has been embroiled in a spiraling disagreement with Trump over interest rates.