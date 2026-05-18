Kevin Warsh will be sworn in this Friday as the new Federal Reserve Chairman

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de mayo, 2026

Kevin Warsh, chosen by President Donald Trump, will be sworn in this week as new chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The ceremony will be held at the White House this Friday, May 22, AFP reported.

After being nominated by Trump, Warsh received Senate approval on May 13 to serve as the new Fed chairman for the next four years.

He will succeed Jerome Powell, who has been embroiled in a spiraling disagreement with Trump over interest rates.