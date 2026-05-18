White House announces China will buy up to $17 billion in American agricultural products after Beijing summit

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de mayo, 2026

The White House announced Sunday that China will buy at least $17 billion annually in American agricultural products during 2026, 2027 and 2028. The announcement followed agreements reached between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a summit in Beijing.

According to the official statement, this commitment is in addition to the soybean purchase agreements assumed by China in October 2025 and is part of a broad package of economic and trade measures negotiated between the two countries.

The meeting marked the first visit by a U.S. president to the People's Republic of China since 2017. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to move toward a constructive relationship of strategic stability on the basis of fairness and reciprocity."

In addition to the agricultural products, China approved an initial purchase of 200 U.S.-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines, in what the White House called the first commitment to purchase U.S. Boeing aircraft since 2017.

The statement also noted that Beijing will address Washington's concerns about the supply of rare earths and other critical minerals, including yttrium, scandium, neodymium and indium, as well as restrictions related to technologies and equipment for their production and processing.

In the agri-food sector, China also restored market access for American beef by renewing expired authorizations for more than 400 facilities and adding new licenses. It will also work with U.S. regulators to lift pending suspensions on American beef facilities.

China also resumed imports of poultry products from U.S. states declared free of highly pathogenic avian influenza by the Department of Agriculture.