Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates convinced Trump to halt an imminent attack on Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump announced that the United States and a coalition of Middle Eastern countries have called off an attack scheduled for next Tuesday against Iran. The president announced that the suspension has to do with an advanced round of negotiations with the Iranian regime. However, he remarked that the forces are still prepared to carry out a "large-scale" attack and "at very short notice."

On his Truth Social account, the president assured that the attack was imminent. In addition to the United States, the other countries that were to be involved were Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

However, Trump claimed that their respective leaders convinced him to pause the attack to prioritize ongoing negotiations. As for the details of the negotiations, the Republican only clarified that Iran will not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

"Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth; The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump's message came as Washington, DC, and Tehran hold talks with Pakistan as an intermediary. However, no progress has been reported for days. The most recent information came on May 10, when the president publicly rejected the latest Iranian peace proposal and called it "unacceptable."

The president increased the pressure on Sunday, May 17, when he again threatened the Iranian regime, "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!".